Ocean City (13-6) vs. Chatham (13-6), 7:30 p.m. How they got here: Ocean City made history on Monday as it beat Shawnee, 9-6, in the South, Group 3 final. That secured the Red Raiders’ first-ever sectional championship. Ocean City started its playoff run with a 14-3 win over Brick Township in the quarterfinals and then added a 7-5 win over Clearview to make it to a sectional final for the first time in program history. Once it was there, Ocean City finished the job in a comeback win over Shawnee.