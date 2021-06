Courtesy of Fortune International Realty. Beautiful 2 bed 3 full bath Loft Style unit in one of the best locations on Brickell area. Unit features: Large and unique extended balcony ideal for outdoor entertainment; stainless steel appliances and granite countertops on kitchen; build out closet doors; modern porcelain floors throughout, washer and dryer; upstairs area was beautifully enclose with glass walls for more privacy; one of the largest floor plans in the building (1,420 sq. ft. as per developer floorplan). Unit has access to the rooftop terrace on the 50th floor only for residents from 40th floor and up. Water, Internet and basic cable are included. Walking distance from supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants, Mary brickell village, Brickell Citi center, people mover and metro rail stations and much more!.