Philadelphia announced a vaccine sweepstakes today, to encourage more people in the city to get a COVID-19 vaccine. There will be three drawings in June and July, with the first one on June 21. There is a total of $400,000 in giveaways, including cash prizes. Half of the prizes will go to people who live in ZIP codes with the lowest vaccination rates. The idea is to encourage people,especially in those areas, to get vaccinated. The sweepstakes are only for people ages 18 and up.