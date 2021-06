Over 1984 and 1985, photographer Paul Graham visited Social Security and Unemployment offices across Britain as part of a commission from The Photographers’ Gallery in London. The brief was: “Britain in 1984.”It was hardly unfamiliar territory. Graham, like many young people in the early 1980s, had recently been unemployed himself. A recession in 1981 had shaken the economy and the sweeping deindustrialisation of the north had compounded the economic woe. By 1984 unemployment had reached almost 12 per cent, a level which hasn’t been matched since. To see what was happening in 1984, benefit offices were the places to be....