Ahead of a congressional subcommittee's hearing Wednesday on the rise of white supremacist violence and militia extremism, Attorney General Dana Nessel submitted a statement laying out Michigan's historical ties to militia activity and asking for more federal help on the issue. The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil […]