As a parent of two children involved in sports, we spend a lot of time inside sporting goods stores. When we go to the stores, the problem is that we usually have to wait until we get home to try out the equipment. The latest concept from Dick’s Sporting Goods called the House of Sport changes the game completely. These stores have interactive zones where they encourage customers to try out equipment and speak with experts to receive advice on the best equipment for you. We visited the Dick’s House of Sport Knoxville for a preview before their grand opening and here’s what we found.