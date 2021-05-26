Cancel
Epic Games launches Unreal Engine 5 in early access

By Pulasthi Ariyasinghe Neowin
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnreal Engine 5 has entered the early access stage, allowing developers to get their hands on the latest technologies Epic Games has to offer in their next-gen package before a full release happens next year. The latest iteration was first shown off a year ago in a PlayStation 5 demo, presenting what will be possible on the newer hardware.

