Epic Games launches Unreal Engine 5 in early access

Devs and publishers have had a lot of success by having retro-styled first-person shooters launch into Early Access. 3D Realms, the makers of such classics as Duke Nukem 3D, has already dipped their feet in that lake more than once, with such excellent games such as Iron Fury and Wrath: Aeon of Ruin. Not content to rest on their laurels, it’s just released their newest title. Graven has just had its launch and is live in Early Access on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. I’m quite curious to try the game for myself, but it looks like the company may very well have done it again.