Religion

BELIEVER'S WORKSHOP 5-27-21: Reaping the rewards of obedience to God

By Gene Ruth Brumback
Tahlequah Daily Press
 13 days ago

“Amaziah asked the man of God, ‘But what should I do about the silver I paid to hire the army of Israel?’ The man of God replied, ‘The Lord is able to give you much more than this!’” (2 Chronicles 25:9, New Living Translation). Amaziah, King of Judah, had just...

www.tahlequahdailypress.com
