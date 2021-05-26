Wendy’s Announces Pringles Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Crisps

Wendy's has undergone a huge makeover to celebrate the upcoming Season 5 premiere of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim! The much anticipated fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series is upon us later this week, and it's an exciting prospect for many fans who had become adjusted to the long waits in between new seasons of the series. This is a much shorter wait in between the fourth and fifth season, and it seems that has added to the overall hype as well. Now Rick and Morty is teaming with Wendy's once again on a cool new endeavor.