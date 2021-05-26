Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewer fans attending AmFam Field won’t need masks starting June 1st.

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uldyJ_0aCA4RWz00

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday morning that beginning June 1, you can leave your mask at home while attending games at American Family Field.

“As we move toward 100% capacity, we look forward to the return of policies that will enhance the fan experience throughout American Family Field,” said Brewers President-Business Operations Rick Schlesinger in a press release.

Some carry-in items will once again be allowed beginning June 1. Those items include:

• Bags with dimensions of 5” x 9” or smaller

• Sealed bottles of water, juice or soda (32 oz. or smaller)

Become a Member Today

Free for everyone. Funded by hundreds of readers like you.

Our inquisitive journalism challenges the powerful, shedding light where others won't - with no paywall, ever.

Join the Wausau Pilot & Review community to ensure your voice is heard.

Monthly

$7.50

$15

$30

Other

Your contribution is appreciated.

• Personal size food items (e.g., a sandwich, small bags of pretzels, piece of fruit)

• Diaper bags and medical /family needs bags

Cash will once again be accepted at a limited number of concession stands, too, though “the majority of concession stands—as well as all portable kiosks and retail locations—will remain completely cashless, accepting credit cards and contactless payment such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.”

Milwaukee’s COVID health order and mask mandate expire June 1. Per CDC guidance those who are not yet vaccinated should still wear masks.

Capacity at American Family Field is currently 50%. It will return to 100% beginning June 25.

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Home Field#Amfam Field#The Milwaukee Brewers#American Family Field#The Wausau Pilot Review#Apple Pay#Google Pay#Covid#Cdc#Masks#Bottles#Diaper Bags#Bags Cash#Pretzels#Games#Retail Locations#Concession Stands#Today#Dimensions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Credit Cards
News Break
Google
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Milwaukee, WIrock947.com

Updated Fan Policies Take Effect June 1st at American Family Field

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers and local health officials are announcing updated fan attendance policies for American Family Field. Starting June 1st all fans that are vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be required to wear face coverings. Those who haven’t completed their vaccine series will still be encouraged to mask up.
MLBFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brewers make masks optional June 1

MILWAUKEE - June 1, fully vaccinated baseball fans will no longer have to wear masks at American Family Field, the Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, May 26. In alignment with the CDC's guidance, unvaccinated fans should continue wearing masks to games, the Brewers said. However, the Brewers did not offer any details on how or if they would be checking people's vaccination status before entering the ballpark.
Retailnews8000.com

Brewers announce fully vaccinated fans won’t need mask at games

The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that fully vaccinated fans will fully vaccinated fans will not need to wear a mask at home games beginning June 1, according to a press release. The press release does not specify whether fans will have to show their vaccination cards upon entry to American...
MLBwhby.com

Brewers will allows fully-vaccinated fans to go without masks

The Milwaukee Brewers are dropping mask requirements for vaccinated fans at games. Starting June 1st, those have received their shots will not need to mask up at American Family Field. Those not fully-vaccinated will be required to continue to wear face coverings.
MLBWSAW

Milwaukee Brewers update fan policies starting on June 1

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers updated to more fan-friendly policies starting on June 1. Masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated fans but are still recommended for fans who are not vaccinated. “As we move toward 100% capacity, we look forward to the return of policies that...
MLBHerald & Review

Wrigley Field moves to 60% capacity on Friday; no masks for vaccinated fans

When the Chicago Cubs return from a six-game road trip Friday, manager David Ross expects a “rocking” atmosphere at Wrigley Field. The city of Chicago is allowing the Cubs to increase their capacity to 60%, starting with this weekend’s series against the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs previously allowed a little more than 10,000 fans to meet the 25% capacity limit due to COVID-19 precautions. They are selling tickets in pods of up to six people.
GolfKenosha News.com

More fans allowed at AmFam under new COVID-19 guidelines

More fans will be able to watch the American Family Insurance Championship this year, tournament organizers announced Friday. The tournament will host up to 7,500 people — up from the 5,000 announced this spring — when it takes over University Ridge Golf Course from June 11 to 13. The 7,500 includes fans, players, caddies, staff and volunteers. Spectators who have been fully vaccinated from COVID-19 won’t be required to wear face coverings, a departure from the original plan to have all spectators wear masks.
MLBBiz Times

Brewers to drop mask requirement for vaccinated fans

As of June 1, Milwaukee Brewers fans who are fully vaccinated by the COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be required to wear face masks at Brewer games at American Family Field. That’s the same day the city of Milwaukee will lift its COVID-19 health order and mask ordinance. The Brewers...
MLBsportsmemo.com

Recent Play Details

Event: (907) Arizona Diamondbacks at (908) Milwaukee Brewers. Play: 4 units – Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (-115) M Kelly (RHP), B Woodruff (RHP) Must Start. You know the line….we don't often bet home team RL spots….but when we do we are on them for a MASSIVE reason and correlating to our Over 4.5 runs this is huge +EV as we should get an exemplary (as usual) performance from Woodruff and cruise home for a 6 or 7 to 1 W!
Green Bay, WIFox11online.com

Parking attendants needed for Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- As in-person events begin to ramp up, parking attendants are needed. PMI Entertainment Group is looking to hire part-time parking attendants for Lambeau Field events and for all 2021 Green Bay Packers home games. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.
MLBnumberfire.com

Manny Pina catching for Milwaukee Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers listed Manny Pina as their catcher for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pina, who is batting fifth, will take a turn behind home plate while Omar Narvaez takes the afternoon off. Our models project Pina to score 9.6 fantasy points against Arizona today. FanDuel has set...
MLBcubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Weekly Farm Report (6/7/21): Cory Abbott Promotion Is Big Deal, 3 Pitchers Throw No-Hit Starts

Stats are finally starting to mean something down on the farm and that is terribly exciting for a total stat nerd like me. Of course, it is still super early and fully-developed conclusions about who players are can’t be made just over a month into the season. But when you see Miguel Amaya with a 20% walk rate or Ryan Jensen with a 73% groundball rate, it isn’t ridiculous to say those are numbers are approaching their normalized rates.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brewers ease mask rules, fans welcome change

MILWAUKEE - The city of Milwaukee's COVID-19 public health order expired June 1, and with that, a major change came at American Family Field. The Milwaukee Brewers are no longer requiring masks for vaccinated fans while encouraging those who are not vaccinated to continue wearing one. With an open roof...