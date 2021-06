Eric Knittel has joined TimelyMD, the leading telehealth provider focused on higher education, as AVP, Brand & Creative. Knittel has expertise delivering unique ideas and building brands in nearly every sector of business, from healthcare and technology to professional sports and packaged goods, reaching audiences across all mediums. He brings more than two decades of national advertising agency experience, most recently from GSD&M, as he leads and steers the creative direction of TimelyMD now.