PlayStation Plus free games for June 2021 announced

A new month brings with it new PlayStation Plus titles, all of which are available to download right now. Subscribers can look forward to Operation: Tango on PS5, and then Star Wars: Squadrons and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown for the PS4. The games can be redeemed as we speak across Europe, with rollout across the USA set to follow later in the day. Don't forget that even if you don't currently own a PS5, you can still grab Operation: Tango on the web store.