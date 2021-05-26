Cancel
PlayStation Plus free games for June 2021 announced

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Interactive Entertainment has announced the June 2021 lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers, which will be available from June 1 to July 5. Operation: Tango (Clever Plays) – Team up to save the world in this cooperative spy adventure, challenging you and a friend to join up online to complete dangerous missions across the globe in a high-tech near-future world. Combine skill sets from different points of view – playing either Hacker or Agent—to overcome asymmetrical challenges, working in tandem with only your voice to link you. Teamwork is crucial, and communication is key! Note: Operation: Tango requires both players to have access to a working microphone.

www.gematsu.com
