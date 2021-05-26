PlayStation Plus free games for June 2021 announced
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the June 2021 lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers, which will be available from June 1 to July 5. Operation: Tango (Clever Plays) – Team up to save the world in this cooperative spy adventure, challenging you and a friend to join up online to complete dangerous missions across the globe in a high-tech near-future world. Combine skill sets from different points of view – playing either Hacker or Agent—to overcome asymmetrical challenges, working in tandem with only your voice to link you. Teamwork is crucial, and communication is key! Note: Operation: Tango requires both players to have access to a working microphone.