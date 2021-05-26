Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Databricks releases data-sharing protocol to open source

By Paul Gillin
siliconangle.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleDatabricks Inc. is using its Data + AI Summit today to launch a new open-source project called Delta Sharing that provides an open protocol for securely sharing data across organizations in real time, regardless of the platform on which the data resides. The company also announced reliability, governance and scalability...

siliconangle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Warehouse#Google Llc#Source Data#Big Data Analytics#Databricks Inc#Data Ai Summit#Nasdaq Inc#Standard#Amazon Web Services Inc#Microsoft Corp#Google Llc#Tableau Software Inc#R Delta Sharing#Apache Spark#Koalas#The Linux Foundation#Etl Lakehouse#Delta Live Tables#Unity Catalog#Ansi Sql
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
AWS
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Python
Related
BusinessBirmingham Star

Amazon acquires secure messaging app Wickr used by Pentagon

Encrypted messaging application Wickr has been procured by Amazon for an undisclosed sum. The app, advertised as one of the most secure on the market, has been in use by multiple US government agencies. The deal was announced by the two companies on Friday, with neither disclosing any figures. "We...
Economyfinancialadvisoriq.com

Clients More Open to Sharing Personal Data Than Advisors Realize

Investors are more willing than wealth managers think to share personal data, providing advisors an opportunity to deliver tailored experiences, according to an EY study. But firms need to have a strong data strategy to make the most of this opportunity, the consulting company notes. The majority of millennials (78%)...
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

Open-source Effect On Build Vs. Buy

When you’re selling or considering purchasing a B2B tool, you need to understand the build vs. buy argument. What are the pros and cons of building the tool internally vs. buying the tool from a third-party vendor? This is especially true in big companies where you have the resources to build the said tools. Early-stage startups will generally opt for the faster route, going with self-served B2B tools -- unless the pricing is prohibitive.
TechnologyDark Reading

Netacea Creates Bot Management Open Source Framework

BLADE provides a standard approach to combatting malicious bot attacks across a broad range of industries. – Netacea, a bot detection and mitigation specialist, unveiled today the world’s first bot management framework. The Business Logic Attack Definition Framework (BLADE) sets the stage for shared understanding and knowledge among vendors, cybersecurity professionals and customers who are proactively tackling an increasing number of malicious bot threats. Available as an open-source framework, BLADE is based on extensive input from businesses, industry influencers and Netacea’s own in-depth research into threat group activities and bot attack cycles.
Computersrigorousthemes.com

17 Best Open Source VMware Alternatives 2021

In this modern world, nearly 95% of businesses have turned to cloud computing. All their operations are carried out in the cloud or, as they say, a virtual environment. The reasons why enterprises prefer virtualization are many. They include enhanced security and risk management, energy and cost savings, and centralized data management.
Computersopensource.com

Try this new open source tool for data analytics

Data analytics is a trendy field with many solutions available. One of them is Cube.js, an open source analytical platform. You can think of Cube.js as a layer between your data sources and applications. As the diagram below shows, Cube.js supports serverless data warehouses and most modern relational database management...
BusinessComputer Weekly

Databricks taps groundswell in lakehouse adoption

Databricks has been boosting its presence in the Asia-Pacific region amid the groundswell of interest in the data lakehouse, an emerging architectural approach that combines the best of data warehouses and data lakes. The company has established teams in Singapore to serve the Southeast Asian markets where it counts the...
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Improving Open-source Software Security for Java Developers

As attacks on the open-source ecosystem continue to grow in various forms, the need to step up security efforts for developers has become paramount. Prominent software supply-chain attacks and breaches have been making headlines [1, 2], and attackers have exploited vulnerable open-source components like Apache and Struts in the wild.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

3 Key Advantages of Open-Source Intelligence

Those paid sources of business intelligence have their place, but paying for knowledge is not always in the budget. The good news is there are sources of knowledge that are totally free for the taking. Those totally free sources of information are known collectively as open-source intelligence or OSINT, and...
Technologyitsblockchain.com

Panther Protocol Releases Ambitious Whitepaper for an End-to-End DeFi Privacy Solution

Panther, a privacy preserving protocol for digital assets focused on DeFi, has released its comprehensive whitepaper today. Formed in 2020 by leading entrepreneurs and technologists, Oliver Gale (CEO) and Anish Mohammed (CTO), Panther Protocol positions itself as a decentralized privacy metaprotocol that enables confidential, trusted transactions and interoperability in DeFi.
Coding & Programmingnetworthynewz.com

Cue, an open-source data validation language

How did CUE come about and what are its principles. CUE is an open-source data validation language and inference engine. with its roots in logic programming. Although the language is not a general-purpose programming language,. it has many applications, such as. data validation, data templating, configuration, querying,. code generation and...
Technologybalter.com

Advice for managing open source communities at scale

As open source projects grow and mature, maintainers’ most pressing challenges often shift from the technical to the administrative as they transition from managing code to managing a community of contributors. When I was responsible for Community and Safety at GitHub, I advised countless organizations on not just how to manage open source projects, but how to manage open source projects at scale.
Marketscryptopotato.com

UTU and Ocean Protocol Partner to Enhance Trust in the Data Economy

Nairobi, Kenya, June 21, 2021 – UTU, a decentralized trust infrastructure provider building new models of digital trust via artificial intelligence and blockchain, has partnered with Ocean Protocol to launch its trust infrastructure on the Ocean Market. Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem that unlocks the value of data. Data owners...
SoftwareSDTimes.com

Google open sources Fully Homomorphic Encryption transpiler

Google has announced that it is open sourcing a transpiler for Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE). According to the company, FHE will allow developers to work on encrypted data without being able to access personally identifiable information. FHE allows encrypted data to be transported across the Internet to a server and...
ComputersVentureBeat

OSS Enterprise: A newsletter all about open source

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up. Open source software (OSS) is everywhere, from smartphone operating systems to APIs and scripts that help servers run faster. It’s estimated that 98% of codebases contain at least some open source code. But the open source world is...
ComputersVentureBeat

What is open source?

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. It’s difficult to overstate the role that open source plays in today’s technology-centric world, given that it intersects with just about every piece of software. Data from Synopsys, the company behind open source security management platform Black Duck, indicates that 98% of codebases contain at least some open source code.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Aiven: 91% of developers say open source is in their future

Enterprise adoption of open source software has grown rapidly, and 91% of developers said in a recent survey they expect open source to be part of their make up a part of their organizations software plans in the years to come, according to Aiven, a software company that combines open source technologies with cloud infrastructure.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Open-sourcing Tipoca Stream

Faster Redshift queries. Heavy batch load occupies Redshift resources. The need to sync the data diff. Recreating data every day is not scalable and can be expensive. Remove analytics dependencies on RDS read replicas. This led to the birth of Tipoca Stream, bringing to an end Tipoca’s 5-year run. In...
Computersarxiv.org

Source Separation-based Data Augmentation for Improved Joint Beat and Downbeat Tracking

Due to advances in deep learning, the performance of automatic beat and downbeat tracking in musical audio signals has seen great improvement in recent years. In training such deep learning based models, data augmentation has been found an important technique. However, existing data augmentation methods for this task mainly target at balancing the distribution of the training data with respect to their tempo. In this paper, we investigate another approach for data augmentation, to account for the composition of the training data in terms of the percussive and non-percussive sound sources. Specifically, we propose to employ a blind drum separation model to segregate the drum and non-drum sounds from each training audio signal, filtering out training signals that are drumless, and then use the obtained drum and non-drum stems to augment the training data. We report experiments on four completely unseen test sets, validating the effectiveness of the proposed method, and accordingly the importance of drum sound composition in the training data for beat and downbeat tracking.