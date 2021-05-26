Cancel
Marion, VA

Whittaker indicted in Marion homicide

By Jasmine Franks
Southwest Virginia Today
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Marion man has been indicted in the killing of a woman whose body was found in a home that caught fire in Marion in mid-March. Jason Emory Whittaker, 38, was named a person of interest in the killing of 54-year-old Teresa Lynn Mathena Greer shortly after police discovered her body on March 18. On Wednesday, Smyth County Commonwealth Attorney Roy Evans reconvened a grand jury which handed down indictments charging Whittaker with murder, abduction, arson and cruelty to animals.

swvatoday.com
