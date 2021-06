1. Josh Allen explains what it takes to improve as a quarterback mentally and physically. Every offseason, Josh Allen knows what areas of his game he needs to improve on and works hard at it. Even a career-high season in 2020 won't change that, as he continues to work with different specialists to improve and grow as an NFL quarterback. After the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, he was asked if it's more challenging to take the next step from a mental or physical level in the NFL.