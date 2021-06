A new commissioner was one of several people highlighted in the crowd at the Williamson County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday night. The commissioners sat in their faintly familiar seats in the Williamson County Administrative Complex, each separated by plexiglass partitions. It was the first full board meeting held in person since March of 2020, and the group took advantage of the opportunity to be together with several personal recognitions, beginning with the appointment of a new county commissioner, Meghan Guffee.