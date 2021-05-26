Kendall Jenner Slammed For Appropriating Mexican Culture In Tequila Campaign
Kendall Jenner is facing backlash for her 818 tequila brand; she’s accused of darkening her skin tone in the recently released campaign photos. The 25-year-old model was met with claims of cultural appropriation when she first officially announced her business endeavor in February, Yahoo! Life reports. People shared their opinions on the “lack of respect” Jenner showed to Mexican culture with 818’s creation. Months later, it seems that Jenner hasn’t done much to redeem herself, as her latest campaign added fuel to the fire of disappointment from Mexican people.hot969boston.com