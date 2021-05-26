Cancel
Kendall Jenner Slammed For Appropriating Mexican Culture In Tequila Campaign

By Laila Abuelhawa
hot969boston.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendall Jenner is facing backlash for her 818 tequila brand; she’s accused of darkening her skin tone in the recently released campaign photos. The 25-year-old model was met with claims of cultural appropriation when she first officially announced her business endeavor in February, Yahoo! Life reports. People shared their opinions on the “lack of respect” Jenner showed to Mexican culture with 818’s creation. Months later, it seems that Jenner hasn’t done much to redeem herself, as her latest campaign added fuel to the fire of disappointment from Mexican people.

