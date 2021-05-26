Cancel
Fairfield Glade, TN

MAGNIFIED: Streetlights in Fairfield Glade

Crossville Chronicle
 16 days ago

The Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors is currently reviewing streetlights located in Fairfield Glade. There are 290 streetlights; 46 are located at major road intersections, and 244 are scattered across various neighborhoods. Several of our residents prefer having streetlights, and others prefer a more rural-like “dark sky.” We have reviewed data obtained from the Fairfield Glade Police Department and found no reports involving automobile accidents, pedestrian injuries, or burglaries, where streetlights would have prevented those types of incidents.

www.crossville-chronicle.com
