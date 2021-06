Foley Fun Days won't have their Official Kick off until Monday, June 21st, but that's not stopping them from getting a head start. Friday, June 18th from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, June 19th from 10 am to 1 pm, The 12th Annual Book Sale by the friends of the library will be taking place. It's a great place to pick up some like new books for everyone in your family.