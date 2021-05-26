Announcements – Meetings 5-26-21

The Community College of Allegheny County Board of Trustees will hold a meeting on June 3, 2021. The meeting will be held virtually beginning at 4:00 p.m. and streamed on CCAC’s YouTube page. A copy of the Board meeting agenda will be made available for review on the College’s website (www.ccac.edu) Comments regarding items scheduled for action by the Board may be submitted via email to brichardson@ccac.edu by no later than 3:00 p.m. on the date of the meeting. Comments will be read into the record, up to a maximum of three minutes each.