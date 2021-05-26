Seahawks won’t simply restructure Russell Wilson’s contract to create cap space

The 2021 NFL Draft is now firmly in the rearview mirror, the heart of free agency is but a distant memory and teams across the league have largely assembled their 2021 rosters. That said, there of course remain a number of notable free agents unsigned, and who could potentially perform crucial roles for any of a numbers of clubs. Fans have been quick to wish their favorite team would make the moves necessary in order to free up the cap space for the upcoming season to add the talent that could be the final piece that pushes a team over the final crest of the contender hill.