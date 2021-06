Why'd the turtle cross the trail? If it was during the months of May or June in New York State, it was most likely coming to or from laying its eggs. These are the months you’re likely to see the most land-based turtle activity along New York's hundreds of miles of multi-use trails. It’s not uncommon during the rest of the warmer months for trail users to encounter shiny round shells lining logs in trail-side waterways, but these two months in particular are the best chances one will get to be up close and personal with them.