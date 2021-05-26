LETTER: Thanks from the Baraboo Lions Club

Sauk County Land Resources & Environment and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Sauk County are working to provide education programs and resources to help protect pollinators. One goal of the group is to increase pollinator habitat. The group worked together to provide pollinator garden kits to local organizations and groups throughout Sauk County. These free kits were made available to qualifying organizations with funding provided by the Ho-Chunk Nation and Sauk County. Recipients were awarded a pre-planned garden kit and instructions on how to attract a variety of bees and butterflies that included more than 32 plants suitable for a 10-foot by 5-foot plot. The participating organizations were given the tools to increase habitat while making a commitment to maintain the garden for years to come and allow the public to access these demonstration gardens.