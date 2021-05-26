LETTER: Thanks from the Baraboo Lions Club
The Baraboo Lions Club just completed the first annual Lions Club rummage sale at the Sauk County Fairgrounds. As chairpersons for that event we thank the Lions members who worked so tirelessly to help make the event happen. We also thank the members and the community who donated and bought items for the sale. One-hundred percent of the money raised goes back into the community to support the projects of the Baraboo Lions Club including eye screening, purchase of eyeglasses, eye tissue transport, diabetes awareness training, support for leader dog training, Lions Camp for the disabled, Lions Eye Bank, and others.www.wiscnews.com