I have been fired! Many times in my career. Realtors are often fired for the wrong reason but sometimes for good cause. A seller may hear the real estate market is hot or it’s a seller’s market and have unrealistic expectations. They may become impatient and think a realtor is not doing their job. If a seller has an impossible price and will not listen to the market, I have on occasion suggested the seller find another realtor since I cannot meet their expectations. I have also witnessed a seller laugh at an offer they considered insulting and, in the end, take a lesser offer.