Judge Chip Henry Remembered with Tree on 10th Anniversary of Death
On a beautiful evening May 23, 2011, Geauga County Probate Court Judge Charles (Chip) Henry decided to go on a bicycle ride along Rapids Road in Troy Township, near his home. A 42-year-old Troy woman, who had been drinking and taking medication, was driving her minivan along Rapids Road at the same time. She thought she had struck an animal and left the scene as Henry, 53, died along the side of the road. The crash that took the life of the popular judge sent shockwaves throughout the county. The woman who killed him pleaded guilty and was sentenced to...www.geaugamapleleaf.com