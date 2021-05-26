Judge Chip Henry Remembered with Tree on 10th Anniversary of Death

21-F-000095 – Citizens Bank, N.A. fka RBS Citizens N.A., Plaintiff vs. Christopher Doyle Jezewski, et al., Defendants. John Doe, name unknown, spouse of Debra Louise Ziesmer aka Debra Ziesmer as of 3/22/12, whose last known address is Address Unknown and cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained, will take notice that on the 8th day of February, 2021, Citizens Bank, N.A. fka RBS Citizens N.A. filed its Complaint in the Common Pleas Court of Geauga County, Ohio, whose address is 470 Center St. Chardon, OH 44024 in Case No. 21-F-000095, on the docket of the Court, and the object and demand for relief of which pleading is to foreclose the lien of plaintiff’s mortgage recorded upon the following described real estate to wit: