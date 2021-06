Now, after 60 years, his treasure trove of 007 sketches and paintings has gone on display for the first time. Currently housed at the Salisbury Museum, the hoard has been catalogued by Chopping’s executor, heir and biographer, Jon Lys Turner. He said: “In the 50s ‘Dickie’ Chopping could often be found wreaking havoc on the streets of London’s Soho, along with his best friend and fellow artist, Francis Bacon.” And it was Bacon who introduced Chopping to debonair Fleming, via his wife Ann.