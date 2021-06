AURORA -- Amita Health Mercy Medical Center said it has reopened its Behavioral Health inpatient program to senior citizens. At the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020, the hospital's Behavioral Health program in Aurora temporarily restricted admissions of medically compromised geriatric patients to its inpatient unit. That decision was made to reduce exposure for the center's older adult population at that time, because the virus was known to cause more serious harm to seniors as compared to other age groups, Amita said.