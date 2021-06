After a decade of trying, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City’s wait to win the Champions League goes on after Chelsea emerged 1-0 victors from an all-English final in Porto. City finished 19 points ahead of Chelsea in romping to this season’s Premier League title, but their old demons in Europe reappeared as Guardiola’s tinkering with a winning team again backfired. The Catalan won the Champions League twice in his first three seasons as a senior coach at Barcelona. But he can now add the disappointment of losing in the final for the first time to exits in four semi-finals and three quarter-finals as boss of Barca, Bayern Munich and City over the past 10 years.