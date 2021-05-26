Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minong, WI

ATVers critically injured in crash

By JULIE HUSTVET
APG of Wisconsin
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINONG– Two ATVers are in the hospital after what started as an ATV excursion turned into a crash with life-threatening injuries. Alex Ostrowski and her passenger, Nathan Runions, were ATVing on Friday afternoon, May 21, and were on Becherer Drive, which was very wet from very recent rain, when they came up to the intersection with Smith Bridge Road. According to a fellow ATVer who saw the accident, the ATV’s brakes locked up at the intersection and the ATV slid sideways before rolling 1 1/2 times and landing on top of Ostrowski and Runions.

www.apg-wi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Minong, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skull#Accident#Wildfires#County Police#County Sheriff#Airport Police#Atv#Minong Police Department#Spooner Health#The Twin Cities#Gofundme Com#Becherer Drive#Crash#Life Threatening Injuries#Smith Bridge Road#Minong Airport#Head Injuries#Multiple Skull Fractures#Duluth#Recovery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Texas StateCitizen Tribune

Texas woman injured in Thursday crash

A Texas woman was transported to Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare Systems Thursday for possible injuries when authorities said she ran through a stop sign and struck another vehicle. Jasmin Hartman, 28, of Sachse, Texas, was heading east on Thomas R. James Drive in her 2010 Chevrolet HHR, according to a police report.
Salem, NYPost-Star

Salem woman seriously injured in crash

JACKSON — A Salem woman was seriously injured in a crash on Thursday night. Washington County sheriff’s deputies responded to state Route 22 near county Route 64 at about 9:17 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle accident. Police determined that driver Amanda I. Northshield, 30, had left the roadway and overturned several times. Northshield was ejected from the vehicle, according to a news release.
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

4 killed in Phoenix freeway crash involving milk tanker

PHOENIX (AP) — A milk tanker going too fast for traffic conditions collided with seven passenger vehicles on a Phoenix freeway, killing four people and injuring at least nine others, authorities said Thursday. A total of eight vehicles were involved in the Wednesday night crash that closed the Loop 202...
Accidentsbolnews.com

Khuzdar passenger bus accident Kills 18, Leaves 30 wounded

On Friday morning, at least eighteen persons were killed and thirty others sustained wounds after a passenger bus overturned in Khuzdar. According to the details, the passenger bus was travelling from Wadh to Dadu when the bus overturned at Khori in Khuzdar district of Balochistan which left 18 persons dead and 30 injured.
Phoenix, AZWSLS

Federal investigators to examine deadly Phoenix tanker crash

PHOENIX – Federal safety officials said Thursday they will investigate a crash in which authorities said a milk tanker going too fast collided with seven passenger vehicles on a Phoenix freeway, killing four people and injuring at least nine. The wreck occurred late Wednesday after the tanker “failed to slow...
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three injured in Osage County crash

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were sent to local hospitals with injuries Thursday night after a crash in Osage County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, it happened at 6:55 p.m. on Highway 63, two miles south of Route Z. Kenneth Boeker, 58, of Rolla, was driving south on Highway 63 when The post Three injured in Osage County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Lewis County, NYwwnytv.com

Woman injured in one-vehicle crash

WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A driver was ejected from her vehicle in a one-car crash Thursday night. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Limburg Forks Road and Van Brocklin Road near West Carthage, but just over the Lewis County line. Officials at the scene say...
Louisville, KYWave 3

Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash after being hit by another vehicle. The vehicle was going west on Rowan Street around 11 p.m. Monday and failed to stop at a stop sign, which caused the driver to hit the rear of a motorcyclist who was going north on North 21st Street, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman officer Beth Ruoff said.
Wichita, KSPosted by
Audacy

Southwest Wichita crash injures five

Wichita Police responded to a two-car crash that injured five people in southwest Wichita. That accident took place around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Pawnee and Glenn, located halfway between Meridian and Seneca. Two of occupants, in their 70s, and one in their 60s, were transported to a local hospital with...
Chili, NY13 WHAM

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Chili crash

Chili, N.Y. — A man has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Chili. The 26-year-old from Chili was eastbound on Chili Avenue when he struck a sedan turning west on Chili Avenue from Ballantyne Road around 6:15 p.m. Monday, according to Monroe County Sheriff's deputies. He was taken to Strong...