ATVers critically injured in crash

MINONG– Two ATVers are in the hospital after what started as an ATV excursion turned into a crash with life-threatening injuries. Alex Ostrowski and her passenger, Nathan Runions, were ATVing on Friday afternoon, May 21, and were on Becherer Drive, which was very wet from very recent rain, when they came up to the intersection with Smith Bridge Road. According to a fellow ATVer who saw the accident, the ATV’s brakes locked up at the intersection and the ATV slid sideways before rolling 1 1/2 times and landing on top of Ostrowski and Runions.