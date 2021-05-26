Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game launches June 22 in the west for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Stadia

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam, and Stadia on June 22 in the west for $39.99, Sega announced. “The Olympic Games are a unifying symbol of sportsmanship and competition for athletes and fans throughout the world,” said Sega of America president and COO Ian Curran in a press release. “Tokyo 2020 channels that positive spirit into a fun, arcade-style experience for friends and family to play together as we all look forward to the start of the Olympic Games this summer.”

www.gematsu.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Games#Stadia#Tokyo#Ps4#Xbox Gamers#Pc Gamers#Online Multiplayer#Xbox One Switch#Sega Of America#Olympic Events#Launches#The Game#Video#Ranked Games#Steam#Eight Player Multiplayer#Screenshots#Rugby Sevens#Bmx#Global Leaderboards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Video GamesGematsu

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game adds Sonic the Hedgehog costume

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game will feature a Sonic the Hedgehog costume for the player’s avatar character, Sega announced. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game is available now for PlayStation 4 and Switch in Japan, and will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam, and Stadia on June 22 in the west. Read more about the game here.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game Finally Releasing Outside of Japan Next Month

We reviewed Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game almost two years ago, and only now is it getting a release outside of Japan. The excellent video game adaptation of 18 different events will be hitting PlayStation 4 on 22nd June 2021, a month before the real-life sporting event gets underway. Obviously, the Coronavirus pandemic played a ginormous part in why the game is only just making its way west.
Video Gamesdualpixels.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Announced for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC

Sega has announced today during their Sonic Central Stream Event the return of Sonic Colors with the titled Sonic Colors: Ultimate. Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be releasing on PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC ( Exclusive to the Epic Game store.). Sonic Colors originally released on the Wii and DS...
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

Super Magbot Launches on Switch & PC In June

Astral Pixel and Team 17’s magnetic platformer Super Magbot is launching on June 22nd, 2021. A demo is available on Switch now. Today, Team17 (King of Seas, Narita Boy) and Astral Pixel have revealed that puzzle platformer Super Magbot is heading to Nintendo Switch. The game had previously been announced for PC via Steam. A debut title from the Catalan based indie developer Astral Pixel, the game boasts that its a precision platformer without jumping. Instead, players will have to use magnetic plates to attract or repel the robot around the level.
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Aragami 2 Launches on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC on September 17

Publisher Merge Games and developer Lince Works have announced that Aragami 2 will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC on September 17. The game will be available digitally that day for $39.99. Retail copies will become available on September 21. The original Aragami sold over 700,000 copies and the sequel is looking to improve on what players enjoyed about the first one. This time you’ll be able to play it in three-player co-op. You can watch the new trailer and read more about the game below.
Tennismajornelson.com

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

The Olympic Games are back, and this time it's your chance for glory! Whether you play with friends, family, or go for gold on the global leaderboards, this is a party game that anyone can pick up and enjoy! Prepare to unleash the competitor within as you create your athlete, customize their skills and pick the perfect costume. Why settle for standard sportswear when you can take center stage as a pirate, astronaut or cowboy? Choose between 18 fun-fueled sporting events—from Tennis and Football to the 100m, Basketball and Boxing—there’s always a record to beat and a score to settle. Going for gold has never been this much fun!
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Launches on PS5, PS4, and PC on June 10

Publisher Finji and developer Greg Lobanov have announced that Chicory: A Colorful Tale will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on June 10. Greg Lobanov is the developer behind Wandersong and Chicory’s soundtrack is being composed by Lena Raine who did the soundtrack for Celeste. If you’re a fan of artsy type adventure games you’ll want to check this one out.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

Experience the Sinister Depths of Green Hell on PS4 and Xbox One on June 9th

After teasing the upcoming June release window, Creepy Jar is thrilled to reveal their hyper-realistic and critically-acclaimed survival title, Green Hell, will be making its way to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on June 9th. The console version will drop on digital retail for $24.99/€24.99 and contain all the content included in the PC version – including the much-loved co-op mode – with the ongoing Spirits of Amazonia expansion coming for free at a later date.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase officially set for June 13th

Microsoft has officially announced that its Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will take place on June 13th at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST and will focus on games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and Xbox partners from around the globe. Microsoft says the joint Xbox and Bethesda event will last for...
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Far Cry 6 Launches on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC on October 7; Watch the First Gameplay Here

Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 6 will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC on October 7 worldwide. The team also revealed the first gameplay from the game giving us an extended look at what the newest entry is bringing to the table. We are also introduced the player’s character, Dani Rojas, which you can decide to have be a male or female. You’ll be working to take down the main bad guy in the game who is being played by actor Giancarlo Esposito.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Xbox Games with Gold – Games of the Month for June 2021

The beginning of June is fast approaching, it’s time for Microsoft to reveal the list of games for its offer Xbox games with gold. As usual, the American giant offers four games that are playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Also note that the Xbox 360 titles on offer will work on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One thanks to the latter’s backwards compatibility.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

The top 10 games on PC in June

Summer has never been the hottest season for video games. AAA releases are often few and far between when the weather gets hotter, as marketing plans are put in place for big end-of-year launches. However – whether COVID-related or something else entirely – this summer seems even more sparse than usual.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Elder Scrolls Online’s Blackwood is officially live on PC, Mac, and Stadia – here’s the launch trailer

As promised, The Elder Scrolls Online has gone live on PC, Mac, and Stadia with its Blackwood chapter and sideloading update 30. Console players will be waiting until June 8th to leap in and until June 14th for the Console Enhanced version. The highlight of Blackwood, of course, is the new companion system, which essentially gives players their own NPC follower to help out in combat. There’s also a new 12-person raid, the new Oblivion portal world events, and the Blackwood zone itself. ZeniMax says it amounts to “over 30 hours of new story content.”
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds New Games for June

Xbox Game Pass has officially announced its first slate of "Coming Soon" titles for June 2021, and it includes The Wild at Heart, For Honor, Backbone, and Darkest Dungeon. Notably, The Wild at Heart is available as of today as part of the subscription service while the others will be added over the course of the next week and change. None of the new additions are major in the same way as, say, Grand Theft Auto V, but they all are fairly popular or much-anticipated in their own right.