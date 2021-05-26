Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game launches June 22 in the west for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Stadia
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam, and Stadia on June 22 in the west for $39.99, Sega announced. “The Olympic Games are a unifying symbol of sportsmanship and competition for athletes and fans throughout the world,” said Sega of America president and COO Ian Curran in a press release. “Tokyo 2020 channels that positive spirit into a fun, arcade-style experience for friends and family to play together as we all look forward to the start of the Olympic Games this summer.”www.gematsu.com