Far Cry 6 announced its release date along with a new gameplay just two weeks ago. Today we received an extended gameplay with new images. Far Cry 6 , the sixth numbered installment of Ubisoft’s veteran survival saga in paradisiacal environments , was seen in a new gameplay that detailed some very interesting mechanics and in which we could take a look at the careful setting of the island of Yara. In addition to the new explorable environment, another novelty in Far Cry 6 will be that it will alternate between the third and first person throughout the course of the story. For those of you who wanted to see more about Yara’s landscapes , a YouTube user has uploaded a gameplayExtended of the one that was already shown in which you can watch unseen scenes.