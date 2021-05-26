Cancel
'American Friends for Hamas' asks Portland college students for donations to 'destroy Israel' — and the woke youngsters are only too happy to help

Cover picture for the articleAmi Horowitz — a creator of digital shorts that throw conservative light on sociopolitical issues — is at it again. Horowitz decided to pay a visit recently to left-wing bastion Portland State University to pose as a worker for "American Friends for Hamas" — a made-up group — who asks students to pledge donations in order to assist the terrorism-loving organization to carry out its mission to "destroy Israel."

