TOLEDO, Ohio — Courts across northwest Ohio are revising some of their COVID-19 procedures. Toledo Municipal Court is continuing to require face masks and social distancing within public and secure areas of the building, however, you can expect the face mask requirement to be removed on August 2. In-person appearances returned for those in custody at the Lucas County Corrections Center. The number of jail inmates brought over at any one time will be limited to ensure social distancing among inmates while they wait to appear in courtrooms.