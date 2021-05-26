Cancel
Congress & Courts

Josh Hawley Burns Bezos After ‘Monopoly Platform’ Amazon Buys MGM: ‘This Sale Should Not Go Through’

By Hannah Bleau
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) fired a verbal warning shot on Wednesday morning following the news of Amazon’s deal to purchase entertainment company MGM, pointing to Amazon’s status as a “monopoly platform” that already “owns e-commerce, shipping, groceries & the cloud.”. “This sale should not go through. @amazon is already a...

BusinessBusiness Insider

Google Surpasses Amazon To Become 3rd Most Valuable US Company

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG), the parent company of search giant Google, has surpassed retail giant Amazon Inc. (AMZN) on a market-capitalization basis. Last Friday, Amazon closed at $1.616 trillion at the bell, Google's market capitalization was $1.622 trillion. This makes Alphabet the third most valuable company in the US market after Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT). While Amazon is $1.613 trillion at the bell, Google's market capitalization is $1.632 trillion as of Monday.
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Amazon ‘missed out on $34m in sales during internet outage’

In the 59 minutes that a number of major websites were down on Tuesday, Amazon missed out on an estimated $34m in sales.Amazon, which has enjoyed a boom during the pandemic as retailers have been forced to shut their doors, generated sales of $75.6bn through its websites in the first three months of the year. That equates to an average of $830m a day, $9,615 a second – or $34m during Monday's 59-minute outage.Amazon, Reddit, Twitch and PayPal were among sites that went down after service provider Fastly experienced problems which began at 9:58am UTC. Fastly updated its status page...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
TechRadar

YouTube infrastructure is shifting from private datacenters to Google Cloud

Google is moving parts of popular video service YouTube from private datacenters to its own cloud computing service, Google Cloud. Announced by Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, the move is being touted as an attempt to show off the resilience of the company's public cloud platform. By partly hosting the second most popular website on the internet, Google Cloud can show it deserves a seat at the table with main rivals Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.
Businessimdb.com

‘Skyfall’ Writer Worries Amazon Will Destroy 007 Franchise After MGM Buy: ‘Bond Is Not Content’

John Logan, a three-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter whose credits include the Daniel Craig-starring James Bond tentpoles “Skyfall” and “Spectre,” penned an essay for The New York Times expressing concern for the future of the 007 franchise in the wake of Amazon’s purchasing of MGM. As Logan writes, “With the acquisition of MGM and its movie catalogue, the online retail giant bought into the James Bond franchise. When I heard this news, a chill went through me…Bond isn’t just another franchise, not a Marvel or a DC; it is a family business that has been carefully nurtured and shepherded through the changing times by the Broccoli/Wilson family.”
BusinessBit Rebels

Amazon Buys MGM, But What Does It Mean?

Just when you think Amazon couldn’t possibly get any bigger, it goes and buys one of the oldest, most prestigious, and most famous Hollywood movie studios in the world. Not content with having Bluetooth speaker devices in our homes, an enormous television streaming service, music channels, and a new gaming platform in the shape of “Luna,”
Businesswindermeresun.com

Amazon Is Buying MGM Studios For $8.45 Billion

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida...
TV ShowsZacks.com

ETFs in Focus as Amazon Agrees to Buy MGM Studio

T - Free Report) and Discovery Communications (. DISCA - Free Report) earlier this month to form one of the largest global streaming players, Amazon (. AMZN - Free Report) stepped up to bolster its position in streaming video (read: ETFs in Focus on AT&T-Discovery Mega Merger Deal). This is...
BusinessEngadget

Engadget Podcast: Why did Amazon buy MGM?

This week, Devindra chats with Senior Mobile Editor Chris Velazco about Amazon’s surprising new acquisition of MGM. Yes, that’s right, the fabled studio behind the Bond franchise, among others. Is this just a play for more Prime Video content? Or is Amazon just trying to crush Netflix and Apple? Also, they discuss a potential Switch-like portable gaming PC from Valve, as well as some news from Build 2021.
Businesschildrenshealthdefense.org

‘Stop the Monopoly Madness’: Biden Urged to Block Amazon’s $8.5 Billion Purchase of MGM

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. Progressive opponents of corporate consolidation are pushing the Biden administration to intervene after Amazon announced Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire the Hollywood film and television studio MGM for nearly $8.5 billion, a deal that critics denounced as harmful to workers, consumers and U.S. democracy.
TV ShowsPosted by
WWD

Amazon Buys MGM Studios to Juice Content Library

With its $8.45 billion acquisition of MGM Studios, Amazon just took a big step in its so-far stalled efforts to become a content company. The deal, revealed Wednesday, will need to pass regulatory muster, but analysts have not signaled that there are major red flags in the offing. And so...
Businessuncrazed.com

Amazon Signs Deal To Buy MGM – The Home Of 007

Amazon has acquired MGM, the studio behind James Bond, for $8.45bn. The news was announced in a joint statement, hailing the deal as an opportunity to, “preserve MGM’s heritage and catalog of films”. The statement added that the deal would “empower MGM to continue to do what they do best,...
BusinessBeta News

Raise your vodka martini, Amazon buys MGM

Not much time goes past these days without media news, and the movie industry is in a constant state of change at this time. Is that a good thing? It depends what you’re looking for. Today if that happens to be Bond, James Bond, then you’ll want think about signing...
TV Showscw39.com

Concerns of a monopoly grow as Amazon plans to buy MGM

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Amazon announced on Wednesday plans to purchase MGM studios for $8.45 billion. The two companies have already signed an agreement. The purchase would bolster Amazon’s video library with thousands of TV shows and iconic movies. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is slamming Amazon’s decision. “I think Amazon shouldn’t...
BusinessGamingToday

No, Amazon Isn’t Buying BetMGM Or The MGM Grand

Amazon announced that it would buy MGM Studios, leading many analysts to speculate about the role the movie studio will play in Amazon’s content plan. However, many bettors may be confusing MGM Studios with MGM Resorts, BetMGM, or Roar. Despite the name, the movie studio has nothing to do with MGM Resorts. MGM Resorts even issued a statement in November 2010 when MGM Studios filed for bankruptcy stating that “MGM Studios is a completely separate entity with no common ownership.” However, Amazon’s move to buy the struggling movie studio is likely a power move to own the last few unpurchased franchises.
TV Showsreviewgeek.com

Amazon Steps through the Stargate with MGM Purchase

If you want to run a successful streaming service, you have to gobble up old movie studios and their collection of IP. Amazon announced that it is buying MGM for $8.45 billion, securing the rights to James Bond, Robocop, Stargate, Rocky, The Pink Panther and thousands of other titles. MGM...
Business9to5Mac

Amazon buying MGM for $8.45B after talks with Apple fizzled out

It’s been announced today that Amazon is buying MGM Studios for $8.45B, in a move likely to see existing franchises see new life via the company’s film and TV division, Amazon Studios …. CNBC reports. Amazon said Wednesday that it will acquire MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, marking its boldest...
Businessbleedingcool.com

Amazon Buys MGM For Eight-And-A-Half Billion Dollars

The name's M. MGM. Amazon and MGM have just announced the widely-expected news that the two will merge and that Amazon will acquire MGM for $8.45 billion US dollars. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios is one of the world's oldest surviving film studios brands, formed in 1924 and as part of the announcement, Amazon states that it will help "preserve MGM's heritage and catalog of films" and give greater access to that back catalogue to their customers. There have been many complaints that modern streaming services seem to ignore classic shows and films, with history being dropped or forgotten. This would go in the other direction. It's not Amazon's biggest purchase – that would be the $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods in 2017 four years ago. They are also not the only company to have approached MGM Studios looking at an acquisition. However the price was considered overvalued, and their ownership of the lucrative Bond franchise doesn't come with control – rights are shared with the Broccoli's Eon Productions who have veto powers over every aspect of the movies, the production, distribution, and marketing. So don't expect a Bond movie to debut on Prime Video. But Amazon still seems to think it is worth it.