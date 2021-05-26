Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Harry Styles’ Tight Friendship With Stevie Nicks: A Complete Timeline

By Meredith Nardino
US Magazine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust let her adore him! Like the rest of the world, Stevie Nicks has fallen more in love with Harry Styles each day — but she’s lucky enough to have her feelings reciprocated. The musicians’ enviable friendship began in 2015 when Styles made a grand gesture backstage at a Fleetwood...

www.usmagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Stevie Nicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Music Industry#True Love#Pop History#The American Horror Story#True Stevie#Backstage#Hits#Dreams#Rolling Stone Magazine#One Direction#Edge#London#Advice#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Lindsey Buckingham: He And Stevie Nicks Never Got Closure After Romantic Split

Lindsey Buckingham touched upon his dysfunctional relationship with longtime ex and former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks. Back in December 2018, Buckingham revealed that his lawsuit against the members of Fleetwood Mac had been settled after being fired from the band. Buckingham's exit was due to Stevie Nicks refusing to ever perform with guitarist again. The pair, which had gone to high school together, became romantically linked in 1971, joined Fleetwood Mac together in late-1974, and split romantically in 1976.
Celebritiesb975.com

Dua Lipa, Harry Styles among the winners at the 2021 Brit Awards

Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Harry Styles were among the winners at the 2021 Brit Awards — the U.K. equivalent to the Grammys — which were held Tuesday in London. Dua took home the Album award for Future Nostalgia and the Female Solo Artist prize, while Billie nabbed...
CelebritiesNME

Viewers baffled by Harry Styles’ accent at the BRIT Awards 2021

Viewers watching last night’s BRIT Awards 2021 have said they were “baffled” after hearing Harry Styles’ accent during his acceptance speech. The former One Direction singer picked up the Best British Single award for ‘Watermelon Sugar’ at the event, which took place at London’s O2 last night (May 11). Read...
Celebrities101.9 KELO-FM

Stevie Nicks to headline 2021 BottleRock Napa Festival

Stevie Nicks has been announced as one of the headliners of 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley, the festival that combines music and wine. She was originally scheduled to headline BottleRock 2020, before the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s festival will take place over Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5, in California’s Napa Valley.
Designers & Collectionslaineygossip.com

Harry Styles: Accent and Outfit

The BRIT Awards happened last night in London and it sounded as close to an actual award show with an audience that we’ve had since the pandemic started. Many of the people there were healthcare workers, acknowledged for their efforts during this year that saw healthcare services overwhelmed, and they were the heroes who showed up every day.
Music985theriver.com

Stevie Nicks featured on new track from Maroon 5’s upcoming album, ‘JORDI’

Stevie Nicks is among several guest artists that will appear on pop group Maroon 5‘s latest studio album, JORDI, which is due out June 11. The Fleetwood Mac singer is featured on a track called “Remedy.” Other guest appearances on the record include rap star Meghan Thee Stallion on Maroon 5’s the current single, “Beautiful Mistakes”; singer, rapper and songwriter blackbear; Oscar and Grammy winner H.E.R.; Zimbabwean artist Bantu; and the late rapper Juice WRLD.
Musicwfav951.com

Happy Birthday, Stevie Nicks!!!

Happy Birthday to Stevie Nicks, who celebrates her 73rd birthday today (May 26th)!!! Stevie Nicks has announced a pair of high profile festival dates for later this year. She's been added to the lineup at this year’s Austin City Limits, which runs from October 1st through 3rd and October 8th through 10th — along with the upcoming BottleRock festival set for September 3rd, 4th, and 5th at Napa, California's Napa Valley Expo.
Designers & CollectionsFASHION Magazine |

Harry Styles’ Gucci Suit and Purse + More Memorable Looks From the 2021 Brit Awards

Like Dua Lipa's Vivienne Westwood mini and Amy Winehouse-inspired beehive. From jaw-dropping fashion like Harry Styles’ Brit Awards leisure suit to heartfelt speeches from artists like Taylor Swift, the 2021 Brit Awards were filled with bold statements. As the U.K.’s first large-scale indoor event since COVID-19, the guest list was limited and tables were spaced out to avoid overcrowding. But despite necessary pandemic restrictions, this year’s Brit Awards were a genuine celebration of musical talent.
CelebritiesVice

A guide to Stevie Nicks' style evolution

If rock and roll has a high priestess, Stevie Nicks is it. In 1975, the singer-songwriter joined British blues band Fleetwood Mac, her otherworldly songwriting and mystical stage presence elevating them into one of the most legendary rock groups of all time. Known for her pop sensibilities and literary lyrics, Stevie is the woman behind some of Fleetwood Mac’s most beloved songs, from the wistful “Landslide” and spellbinding “Rhiannon” to the eternal “Dreams.” On top of her work with Fleetwood Mac, Stevie also forged a wildly successful solo career, being proclaimed the “Queen of Rock and Roll” by Rolling Stone and becoming the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles Shows Off His Short Hair & Wild Suit During His BRIT Award Acceptance Speech

No BRIT Awards would be complete without Harry Styles. The ‘Watermelon Singer’ looked snazzy in his chic suit and sharp hair when he won the award for British Single. Harry Styles is only nominated for a single BRIT Award, but from what he wore on the red carpet, the 27-year-old singer just won the whole event. Had he not taken home the BRIT for British Single (he’s nominated for “Watermelon Sugar”), Harry will rest easy knowing that he slayed the evening as one of the sharpest dressed Brits in attendance. However — he did win the award, and gave fans a good look at not only his snazzy suit, but his shorter hair. The shaggy locks that have come to define Harry during his Fine Line period have been shorn, giving way to a shorter, cleaner look. The choice is more occupational, as Harry is currently shooting the period piece, My Policeman, in the UK.
wcsx.com

5 Awesome Stevie Nicks Collaborations

Stevie Nicks celebrates her birthday today (May 26.) The first woman to be a double-inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has more than made a name for herself on her own, but she has taken part in a number of incredible collaborations. In honor of her birthday,...
Beauty & FashionBlack Hills Pioneer

Harry Styles launching beauty company?

Harry Styles is launching his own beauty products. The 27-year-old musician, actor and Gucci spokesmodel has reportedly filed paperwork to trademark his name on a cosmetics and fragrance brand. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the filing is in the name of Styles, Harry Edward and the “nature of...