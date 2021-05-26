Severe Weather Statement issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dundy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT/630 PM CDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN CHEYENNE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS AND SOUTHWESTERN DUNDY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA At 504 PM MDT/604 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Haigler, or 16 miles west of Benkelman, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas and southwestern Dundy Counties in southwestern Nebraska, including the following locations... Parks. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH