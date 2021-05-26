Cancel
Dundy County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 11:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 12:04:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN RAWLINS SOUTHERN HITCHCOCK AND SOUTHEASTERN DUNDY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.

Dundy County, NE
Hitchcock County, NE
Hitchcock
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dundy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT/630 PM CDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN CHEYENNE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS AND SOUTHWESTERN DUNDY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA At 504 PM MDT/604 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Haigler, or 16 miles west of Benkelman, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas and southwestern Dundy Counties in southwestern Nebraska, including the following locations... Parks. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.