Special Weather Statement issued for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins, Yates by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 12:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chemung; Schuyler; Steuben; Tompkins; Yates A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SCHUYLER...SOUTHEASTERN YATES...NORTHWESTERN CHEMUNG...SOUTHEASTERN STEUBEN AND SOUTHWESTERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES At 1254 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dundee to near Troupsburg. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Corning, Big Flats, Horseheads, Bath, Newfield, Campbell, Urbana, Caton, Lindley and Watkins Glen. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.