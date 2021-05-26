Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemung County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins, Yates by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 12:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chemung; Schuyler; Steuben; Tompkins; Yates A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SCHUYLER...SOUTHEASTERN YATES...NORTHWESTERN CHEMUNG...SOUTHEASTERN STEUBEN AND SOUTHWESTERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES At 1254 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dundee to near Troupsburg. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Corning, Big Flats, Horseheads, Bath, Newfield, Campbell, Urbana, Caton, Lindley and Watkins Glen. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Campbell, NY
City
Corning, NY
County
Schuyler County, NY
County
Yates County, NY
City
Schuyler, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
City
Lindley, NY
City
Dundee, NY
County
Steuben County, NY
City
Horseheads, NY
City
Big Flats, NY
City
Chemung, NY
City
Watkins Glen, NY
City
Newfield, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Weather Radar#Southeastern Steuben#Northwestern Chemung#Southeastern Yates#Urbana#Strong Thunderstorms#Wind#Severity#Steuben
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Otsego; Schuyler; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Overnight low temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Lackawanna and Pike counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.