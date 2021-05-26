Cancel
Hitchcock County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Hitchcock by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 11:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hitchcock SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN HITCHCOCK COUNTY UNTIL 1230 PM CDT At 1155 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Palisade to near Stratton. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Trenton, Palisade and Stratton.

City
Palisade, NE
County
Hitchcock County, NE
City
Stratton, NE
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.