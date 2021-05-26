Special Weather Statement issued for Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.