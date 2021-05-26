Special Weather Statement issued for Hitchcock by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 11:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hitchcock SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN HITCHCOCK COUNTY UNTIL 1230 PM CDT At 1155 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Palisade to near Stratton. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Trenton, Palisade and Stratton.alerts.weather.gov