Special Weather Statement issued for Onondaga, Seneca, Southern Cayuga by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 12:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Target Area: Onondaga; Seneca; Southern Cayuga A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT...SENECA...NORTHEASTERN YATES...WESTERN CAYUGA AND NORTHWESTERN ONONDAGA COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM EDT At 1213 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Montezuma to near Ferguson Corners. Movement was east at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Clay, Auburn, Lysander, Van Buren, Baldwinsville, Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Romulus, Fayette and Sennett.alerts.weather.gov