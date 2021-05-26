Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Critics of North Dakota law: Get asbestos health screening

By JAMES MacPHERSON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Labor unions and veterans groups are urging North Dakotans who may have been exposed to asbestos to get screened before a new law takes effect that will make it more difficult to sue.

Backers of the law, which will bar people from suing over asbestos exposure unless they’ve already been sickened by it, say its intent is largely to guard against fraudulent claims.

Gov. Doug Burgum signed the Republican-sponsored bill into last last month after it sailed through the Legislature along mostly partly-line votes in the House and Senate. It takes effect Aug. 1.

Landis Larson, president of the North Dakota AFL-CIO, said the new law adds “arbitrary roadblocks in the way of asbestos disease victims.” His organization and veterans groups are hoping to get as many people screened as possible “so they will be grandfathered under the old law. It will be almost impossible to get any kind of relief after this new law comes in.”

Asbestos is a building material linked with deadly mesothelioma cancer and other health problems. It has been the subject of lawsuits that have led to billions of dollars in damages being paid to victims from trust funds established by the makers of products that contain asbestos, such as roofing material, insulation, tiling and brake linings.

Insurance industry groups and insurance companies supported the new law.

Steve Schneider, vice president of state affairs for The American Property Casualty Insurance Association, said in testimony that “this important legislation gives priority to asbestos plaintiffs who can demonstrate impairment according to objective criteria utilized by the medical community.”

He said the legislation “also helps to ensure that plaintiffs with actual impairment are suing the proper defendants with an actual connection to the plaintiff.” It also will “help ensure that asbestos trials are both efficient and fair by allowing courts to consolidate,” he said.

Jaclyn Hall, executive director of the association representing trial lawyers in North Dakota, called the Legislation “an industry bailout bill” that strips workers of constitutional rights.

Asbestos-related diseases have a long latency period. Larson said he has had two relatives die of mesothelioma long after exposure.

Nearly 740 North Dakotans have died from asbestos exposure since 1999, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention database.

Jim Nelson, who heads the North Dakota Veterans Legislative Council, testified in opposition to the bill, saying “thousands upon thousands” of military veterans were “regularly and unknowingly exposed to asbestos.”

About 10 states in recent years have passed legislation similar to North Dakota’s new law. Nelson said veterans groups have opposed similar legislation in other states that he said will “delay and deny compensation for sick and dying veterans and others by placing additional burdens” on them.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
245K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Health
City
Bismarck, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Burgum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Labor Unions#State Law#Medical Insurance#Ap#North Dakotans#Republican#Legislature#House#Senate#The North Dakota Afl Cio#Asbestos Disease Victims#Asbestos Plaintiffs#Asbestos Trials#Asbestos Exposure#Critics#Legislation#Asbestos Related Diseases#Fraudulent Claims#Insurance Industry Groups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Montana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Montana Democrats expand Native American voice in party

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Democrats say they’re taking a first-of-its kind approach to include more Native Americans in party decisions. The state party voted last week to establish tribal committees, like county central committees, whose delegates vote on the party’s platform, rules and officers and nominate candidates for special elections.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Cortez Masto’s police counseling proposal clears U.S. Senate

Federal law enforcement officers may soon be able to take advantage of peer counseling programs that have been offered to Nevada law enforcement since 2017. A bill sponsored by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., that encourages the U.S. Attorney General’s Office to adopt peer counseling programs and guidelines passed through the U.S. Senate on Monday. It now heads to the House of Representatives.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Whitmer: Expand preschool to 22,000 4-year-olds in Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday proposed expanding government-funded preschool to 22,000 eligible but unenrolled 4-year-olds in Michigan, saying too many cannot access an “incredible opportunity” because of inadequate funding. The expansion is designed to ensure all 65,400 eligible kids can attend either through the federal...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Associated Press

21 Oregon counties in ‘lower risk’ level on Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon moves closer to lifting COVID-19 related restrictions statewide and reopening the economy, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that 21 of the state’s 36 counties will increase capacity in restaurants, gyms, indoor entertainment venues and retail stores beginning on Friday. For more than a year...
Honolulu, HIPosted by
The Associated Press

Honolulu audit: streamlined domestic violence data needed

HONOLULU (AP) — An audit has called for the Honolulu Police Department and the prosecutor’s office to streamline data collection of domestic violence cases. The audit by the Honolulu Office of the City Auditor said there needs to be data collection practices integrating both departments to reduce redundancy, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Study: Racial diversity stagnated on corporate boards

NEW YORK (AP) — Many U.S. companies have rushed to appoint Black members to their boards of directors since racial justice protests swept the country last year. But in the two preceding years, progress on increasing racial diversity on boards stagnated, a new study revealed Tuesday. Black men even lost ground.
Bismarck, NDJamestown Sun

Vaccination rates stall among young in North Dakota

BISMARCK — Following are the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 31. TOTAL ACTIVE CASES: 707. TOTAL...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota coronavirus news, May 17: More aid for the arts announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: artist aid, testing and vaccines. The National Endowment for the Arts is recommending an award of $749,600 to the North Dakota Council on the Arts in its first distribution of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan. The emergency funding aims to support the...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Public health agencies in Burleigh-Morton to begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Mandan-based Custer Health both announced Monday that they soon will begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents, and North Dakota's Health Department began recommending that adolescents from the age of 12 to 17 be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

ND officials: COVID-19 masks not needed for those vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Health on Monday issued new guidance on wearing coronavirus masks. State health officer Nizar Wehbi says the department is aligning with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors and outdoors.