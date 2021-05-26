No injuries after oversized load roll-over on I-39
TROY GROVE – No injuries were reported after an oversized load crash on I-39 Tuesday near Troy Grove. Authorities say traffic was reduced to one lane while the tractor-trailer and the large piece of earthmoving machinery was removed from the ditch. The lane was closed for over two hours, and the Mendota Fire Department noted that the Illinois State Police stopped multiple vehicles for drivers using cell phones. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.www.walls102.com