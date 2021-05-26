Cancel
Troy Grove, IL

No injuries after oversized load roll-over on I-39

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY GROVE – No injuries were reported after an oversized load crash on I-39 Tuesday near Troy Grove. Authorities say traffic was reduced to one lane while the tractor-trailer and the large piece of earthmoving machinery was removed from the ditch. The lane was closed for over two hours, and the Mendota Fire Department noted that the Illinois State Police stopped multiple vehicles for drivers using cell phones. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

Illinois StateMagic 95.1

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive streets will be closed until at least...
Lasalle County, ILThe Southern

3 killed after apparently igniting black powder identified

OTTAWA — The LaSalle County coroner’s office on Monday identified three men killed last week in an explosion near Starved Rock State Park. The men killed were identified as Immer Rivera Tejada, 39; Guillermo Rivera Tejada, 26, and Rafael Rivera Tejada, 36, all of Chicago. Coroner Rich Ploch previously said the men were ``cousins and uncles.”
Lasalle County, ILWSPY NEWS

Men Who Died in Explosion Near Starved Rock State Park Identified

The LaSalle County Coroner's Office has released the names of the three men who were killed in an explosion near Starved Rock State Park last Thursday. They have been identified as 39-year-old Immer E. Rivera Tejada, 26-year-old Guillermo E. Rivera Tejada, and 36-year-old Rafael R. Rivera Tajada, all of Chicago.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

3 killed after apparently igniting black powder near Starved Rock ID’d

OTTAWA, Ill. (AP) — The LaSalle County coroner’s office on Monday identified three men killed last week in an explosion near Starved Rock State Park. The men killed were identified as Immer Rivera Tejada, 39; Guillermo Rivera Tejada, 26, and Rafael Rivera Tejada, 36, all of Chicago. Coroner Rich Ploch previously said the men were “cousins and uncles.”
Chicago, ILwjol.com

Three Chicago Relatives Killed In Explosion Near Starved Rock State Park

The LaSalle County coroner’s office is identifying the three Chicago relatives who died in an explosion last week near Starved Rock State Park. Immer Rivera Tejada, Guillermo Rivera Tejada, and Rafael Rivera Tejada were killed Thursday when they ignited a black powder substance that exploded along a bank of the Illinois River. Authorities determined the men had apparently been fishing before igniting the black powder. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Illinois State13 WREX-TV

Three killed in blast near Illinois River in LaSalle County identified

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (HOI) — The LaSalle County coroner has identified the three individuals that were killed in last week’s explosion along the Illinois River in Utica. LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch identified the three as Immer Rivera Tejada, 39, Guillermo Rivera Tejada, 26, and Rafael Rivera Tejada, 36. All were from Chicago.