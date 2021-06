This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When centrist Democrat Kyrsten Sinema defeated Republican Martha McSally in Arizona's 2018 U.S. Senate race, it was a political shocker — as Arizona, for decades, had been synonymous with the right-wing politics of Sen. John McCain and his predecessor, Sen. Barry Goldwater. But the fact that the 44-year-old Sinema is a Democrat doesn't automatically make her a staunch progressive, and her relatively conservative record during her years in the U.S. Senate has sometimes been a source of frustration for the more progressive wing of her party. Journalist Amanda Becker examines Sinema's record in a recent article published by The 19th, asking some Arizona residents what makes her tick politically.