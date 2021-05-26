Hudson Yards Vessel will begin requiring groups of at least 2 visitors as part of suicide prevention efforts

(Clint Spaulding/Getty Images)

(MANHATTAN, N.Y.) Hudson Yards Vessel is reopening on Friday and the attraction site will begin requiring groups of at least two visitors after three visitors in the past year committed suicide.

Visitors will no longer be able to climb the 150-feet-tall structure alone. Instead, the New York Post reports that guests must come with at least one other person. All three suicide victims reportedly came alone.

"Vessel was envisioned as a shared, immersive design experience. Requiring visitors to attend in groups of two or more significantly enhances the safety of the experience," said a representation from Related Companies, Hudson Yards' owner.

Additionally, security staff will be increased and an "enhanced guest engagement and screening procedure" to detect high-risk behaviors will be implemented.

A National Suicide Prevention Lifeline message developed in partnership with Born This Way, Lady Gaga’s nonprofit mental-wellness organization, will be placed in a sign at the entrance as well as on guest's tickets.

“Our goal is to ensure that every visit to the Vessel is as safe as possible,” said a Related spokesperson.

Free-all-day tickets will no longer be offered. Instead, entrance fees will be $10 for visitors 5 years and older after the first hour of each day’s opening times. Officials say the $10 price will go towards funding the safety enhancements.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.hudsonyardsnewyork.com/discover/vessel.

If you or someone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.