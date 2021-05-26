Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Hudson Yards Vessel will begin requiring groups of at least 2 visitors as part of suicide prevention efforts

Posted by 
Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mt1us_0aCA0Wnm00
(Clint Spaulding/Getty Images)

(MANHATTAN, N.Y.) Hudson Yards Vessel is reopening on Friday and the attraction site will begin requiring groups of at least two visitors after three visitors in the past year committed suicide.

Visitors will no longer be able to climb the 150-feet-tall structure alone. Instead, the New York Post reports that guests must come with at least one other person. All three suicide victims reportedly came alone.

"Vessel was envisioned as a shared, immersive design experience. Requiring visitors to attend in groups of two or more significantly enhances the safety of the experience," said a representation from Related Companies, Hudson Yards' owner.

Additionally, security staff will be increased and an "enhanced guest engagement and screening procedure" to detect high-risk behaviors will be implemented.

A National Suicide Prevention Lifeline message developed in partnership with Born This Way, Lady Gaga’s nonprofit mental-wellness organization, will be placed in a sign at the entrance as well as on guest's tickets.

“Our goal is to ensure that every visit to the Vessel is as safe as possible,” said a Related spokesperson.

Free-all-day tickets will no longer be offered. Instead, entrance fees will be $10 for visitors 5 years and older after the first hour of each day’s opening times. Officials say the $10 price will go towards funding the safety enhancements.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.hudsonyardsnewyork.com/discover/vessel.

If you or someone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan, NY
3K+
Followers
535
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Committed Suicide#Related Companies#Hudson Yards Vessel#The New York Post#High Risk Behaviors#Security Staff#Entrance Fees#N Y#Suicidal Thoughts#Design#Guest#Free All Day Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Manhattan

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Manhattan: 1. Customer Relations; 2. FedEx Operations - Packaging; 3. Delivery Associate DJR1 New York, NY (Starting pay $17.50/hr*+); 4. Shipt Shopper (part-time, seasonal); 5. Shipping and Receiving; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits; 8. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 9. Regional Class A CDL Flatbed Drivers; 10. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week;
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

NYC senior centers will reopen this month with in person activities, says de Blasio

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) (MANHATTAN, N.Y.) Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that New York City's senior centers will be reopening as COVID-19 positivity rates plummet. Older New Yorkers are now able to partake in outdoor activities at senior centers with social distancing in place, and starting June 14, indoor activities will be given the green light, according to AMNY.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Job alert: These jobs are open in Manhattan

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Manhattan: 1. Owner Operators & Drivers - Home Daily; 2. Customer Service Representative; 3. Administrative Assistant; 4. Operations Assistant - Sun-Thurs; 5. Delivery Associate DYO2 New York, NY (Starting Pay $18.50/hr*+); 6. Fine Jewelry Sales Associate; 7. Sales Assistant; 8. Assistant Receiving Manager; 9. CDL A OTR Truck Driver - Average Up to $75,000/yr - $5,000 Sign On Bonus; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available;