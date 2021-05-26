Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

Hill Brainstorms Strategy For Drug-Related Crime

By Allan Appel
Posted by 
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jPW6L_0aCA0RO900

Erect a fence around the syringe-strewn John C. Daniels School playground.

Hold an “Awareness Day” to let people know about services available for homeless and/or drug-addicted people.

And try a “drug market intervention”, a version of Project Longevity for drug dealers to face community members. To look in the eye of neighbors sick of public dealing on streetcorners, in front of stores, and most of all, in front of children.

Those ideas emerged at a special online gathering of the Hill North Community Management Team where neighbors brainstormed “stitches” in the safety and quality-of-life wound that has plagued the Hill for years.

Residents told more than a dozen city and private health and homeless agencies that now, post-pandemic, they want no more Band-aids, but focused short- and long-term solutions.

The mid-afternoon special meeting Monday on the Zoom teleconferencing app drew about 35 participants, It was co-hosted by management team Chair Howard Boyd and moderated by resident Leslie Radcliffe, who also helms the City Plan Commission.

The meeting was triggered by a proposal, placed before the team last month, to locate a syringe disposal kiosk near the John C. Daniels School.

That proposal was brought to neighbors and the CMT through the city’s Harm Reduction Taskforce. It was not universally embraced.

Some residents called it a Bandaid on the chronic problem of ope- air drug dealing in the HiIll as well as the sometimes aberrant behavior of those in treatment after leaving the area’s treatment facilities.

The proposal was tabled to the June CMT meeting, while Monday’s special gathering was organized to brainstorm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KltK7_0aCA0RO900

Officials from the police, health department, hospital, drug treatment facilities, and other nonprofits were there to listen as Radcliffe deftly asked residents to describe how daily quality of life is being affected. Then officials were asked to respond.

Stevens Street resident Maxine Harris, on her own dime and initiative, has been doing read-alouds and movie nights for local kids on the weekends. The kids are in her yard while nearby, on the corner of Davenport and Stevens, “it’s really active. They [drug users] do their stuff, then they start nodding, neighbors keep shooing them away. I try not to let the kids focus on the outside of the fence; everything is on the inside.”

Boyd and John C. Daniels PTO President Sylvester Salcedo bemoaned having regularly to pick up glassine bags and syringes on the playground and the street.

Hill Alder Evelyn Rodriguez was among several residents calling attention to how many people, non-Hill residents, “are coming into New Haven to receive resources.”

“We have individuals,” she said, “utilizing the green spaces who are doing bad things. On Congress Avenue people are injecting themselves. Why should we have to see the things we are seeing?” she pleaded.

“While we want everyone to receive the services and while it is sad to see someone hurting and in pain and you don’t know how to help them move to the next step ... still let’s come up with something effective.”

If there were an elephant in the room, it was that the Hill North area has for years been rich in treatment centers, hospitals, shelters, along with an impressive array of city agencies and other nonprofits active in addressing drugs, homelessness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kBYGi_0aCA0RO900

Prompted by Radcliffe, officials Monday reported on their efforts. Kathy Eggert, who runs the APT Foundation facility on Congress Avenue, said the treatment population there has been substantially reduced with clients sent to APT facilities in West Haven, North Haven, and elsewhere closer to where they live.

CityHomeless Coordinator Velma George said that federal post-pandemic funding will enable her outreach staff to bring more homeless into the fold of services. The Connecticut Mental Health Center’s “street psychiatry” unit hopes to be more active. City Community Services Administrator Mehul Dalal said a non-cop crisis intervention unit in formation could potentially make a big difference when a pilot begins several months from now

Longtime Hill resident Jose DeJesus, carrying on the appropriate medical metaphor of the afternoon, summed it up: “The epidemic has brought to the surface how serious the drug problem is. We need the maintenance folks, we need UI with lighting, more programming, more intervention. The Hill needs help. The problem is big, we need to solve this a stitch at a time.”

Pandemic Not An Excuse, But ...

District Manager Sgt. Justin Marshall said that despite the pandemic his cops, have been out there. “There have been a lot of gun and drug arrests,” he said.

But there’s been a looming problem: “We have arrested people at Congress and Redfield, buyers and dealers we’ve arrested three times, and they are out before the ink is dry on the report. The court system is backfilled also because of the pandemic, and it has really thrown a monkey wrench into the process.”

He said that will change. In the specific matter of the John C. Daniels School, Marshall said a fence around the playground is on the way. “We’re planning to insulate the school, putting a fence up that will help proactively with the syringes so kids don’t have to see it.”

Marshall also said he supports the syringe kiosk proposal and the growing emphasis on helping people with drug problems and small possession, not jailing them. “We can something different because New Haven is so progressive.”

Acting Chief of Police Renee Dominguez said walking beats are also going to resume, although given manpower issues, it might be only once a week in the Hill.

She assured residents that officers, especially the walking or biking beats, will carry new weapons — info on treatment and homeless programs.

“We’ll do more beyond crime suppressing, more community engagement, providing resources, and starting this week.”

Assistant Chief Karl Jacobson echoed Marshall:“You’re going to see changes in the courts, which are now reopening, because as of now there are people with four charges against them still out there on the street. The courts are going to catch up.”

Jacobson also said that police drug units, which might typically do a buy that would lead to arrests and then maybe the “hitting” of a known drug house, have also been hampered by Covid protocols that are also changing.

A New Police Tactic

The initiative that Jacobson was most passionate about is an offshoot or version of Project Longevity targeted to buyers and users at drug markets. And Jacobson said he was poised to pitch it to the community right before the pandemic struck.

It was started in Hight Point, North Carolina, he explained, where it is called Drug Market Initiative. And at its heart, he said, is buy-in from the community, which he then proceeded to seek.

Here’s how he pitched it: “I was going to start this just before Covid. We make buys into them, have arrest warrants, and have community meetings with [the offender]. This is your one opportunity to stop and walk away. But if not, we sign this warrant and you are arrested. This is like Project Longevity. We do this a couple of times, and it gives them a message.

“This is a different way of doing policing. We had started to think of doing this prior to the pandemic, and then my drug units weren’t able to buy drugs because that spread Covid, so for an entire year we weren’t able to buy drugs and hit (drug) houses. It was started in High Point, North Carolina and was very successful.

(Click here, here and here to read about a previous ill-fated attempt to import the High Point program to New Haven 12 years ago.)

“Bottom line message is: We’re willing to do this but we need your help. I’m passionate about this group violence intervention. We can do the same thing to the drug marketing.”

The two-hour meeting concluded with a sense of urgency, but not panic.

“I went to the parks and talked to people using needles in front of our faces,” Rodriguez said. “They are in one service or another. We are expecting people to come out of the hotels. What are we going to do now and today?”

Hill North Community Management Team members committed to an Awareness Day to knock on all the doors in the Hill with brochures and info about the large range of help that’s available.

“If you want the community involved,” said Boyd, “they have to see us regularly, at least every month.”

New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Related Crime#Brainstorms#Mental Health#City Police#Cops Police#Street Drugs#Community Health Centers#Community Centers#Project Longevity#Zoom#Chair Howard Boyd#The City Plan Commission#Harm Reduction Taskforce#Apt Foundation#City Community Services#Ui#Congress Avenue#Pto#Police Drug Units#Drug Problems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Biking
News Break
Homeless
Related
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Firefighter Samod Rankins Back In Hospital

New Haven is upping its prayers again for Firefighter Lt. Samod “Nuke” Rankins. Rankins has returned to the hospital after surviving a fire that killed a colleague. Rankins was put in a coma in the Bridgeport Hospital burn unit as a result of near-fatal injuries he suffered while fighting a Valley Street fire on May 12. His firefighting colleague Ricardo Torres Jr. was killed in that same blaze.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Man Shot On Boulevard

The latest in a wave of shootings in town took place Monday on Ella Grasso Boulevard near the intersection of Whalley Avenue. Police arrived at the scene of the shooting at 6:39 p.m. They found a “male gunshot victim” outside in front of 1464 Boulevard. He had a single gunshot wound.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

101 College, Route 34 Fill-in Ground Broken

History had a chuckle Monday as government and business leaders grabbed shovels near the border of the vanishing Route 34 Connector. The leaders gathered to mark the start of the latest phase of New Haven’s ongoing work to fill in the Connector, a never-completed mini-highway built during mid-20th century Urban Renewal to enable suburban drivers to zip in and out of the city.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

State Official Grows Local Landlord Biz

A top state economic development official and local zoning board member is also a city landlord on the move — actively buying, renovating, managing, and selling rental properties in New Haven’s red-hot housing market. That public official/private landlord is Alexandra Daum. The 33-year-old downtown resident has served as the deputy...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Q House-LEAP Contract Approved

Celebrating the last legislative step in a decade-long effort to revive the “Q House,” the Board of Alders unanimously approved a three-year, $300,000 contract between the city and LEAP that will have the local youth tutoring and recreation agency run the reborn Dixwell Avenue community center. City legislators took that...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Sickle Cell Study Launched

New Haven will soon learn more about the local impact of an understudied disease: sickle cell anemia. The information will come from a student documenting “the current status of” the disease in Connecticut. The Sickle Cell Disease Association, based on Chapel Street across from the St. Raphael branch of Yale New Haven Hospital, will carry it out with help of anew $25,000 grant.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Cops Pressed On Support For Families Amid Youth Violence

Honda Smith is concerned not just about young people involved in violence — but their parents and grandparents. Smith raised that concern with top cops Tuesday night at an online workshop of the Board of Alders Public Safety Committee focused on local crime, crime trends, and solutions Tuesday evening. Alders expressed their concerns to the city top cops during the monthly meeting about what the city has and will be doing to keep crime trends from increasing further.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

DuBois-Walton Slams Elicker On Policing

New Haven knows how to get violence back under control — even as it rises as well in other cities. Mayoral candidate Karen DuBois-Walton made that case as she rolled out a 21-point public-safety policy plan. “New Haven does not feel safe right now,” DuBois-Walton declared at a press conference...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Mayors Issue PILOT Plea

The city’s fiscal future hangs in the balance as state lawmakers and the governor play chicken on municipal aid — and as Mayor Justin Elicker weighs whether or not to sign an alder-approved city budget that assumes a hefty fiscal bump from Hartford. On Friday morning, Elicker and a half-dozen...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Tracey Leads Flock To The Mountaintop

The prospect of an almost vertical climb up East Rock didn’t faze New Haven Public Schools Superintendent Iline Tracey. “If I can do it,” the 66-year-old vegan educator declared, “they can, too.”. Tracey chose to lead school employees and families up the hardest hike in East Rock Park on Wednesday...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Safe Streets Law Passed, Minus Cameras

New Haven State Rep. Roland Lemar has accomplished a years-long quest of passing legislation to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety — minus speed cameras that topped local advocates’ wish list. Lemar, co-chair of the state legislature’s Transportation Committee, co-sponsored H.B. 5429, an omnibus traffic safety bill that incorporated numerous measures...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Cracking Concrete Sparks Boathouse Battle

Something is rotten — or at least cracking — outside the house of Canal Dock. That something is the concrete topping slab that covers the deck, the pier, and the promenade that surround the city’s Canal Dock Boathouse on Long Wharf. Less than three years after city officials cut the...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Alleged Murderer’s Parents Show Support

Qinxuan Pan’s parents drove down from Massachusetts Tuesday to quietly show support for their incarcerated son, who appeared in court in person for the first time to face charges that he allegedly murdered Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang. “It is sorry this happened,” Pan’s mom, Hong Huang, said after the...
Hamden, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

4 Cop Shoot-Out Jurors Picked, In Person

A quest began Tuesday to find six impartial jurors to decide the fate of a 34-year-old man who was shot in a confrontation with the police inside a convenience store. That quest began in Courtroom 6A of the state courthouse at 235 Church St. It was the first jury proceedings to be held in-person there since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

YNHH: Covid Hospitalizations Keep Plummeting

The number of Covid-19-positive in-patients has plummeted across the Yale New Haven Health System as more and more of the state’s population gets vaccinated. YNHHS CEO Marna Borgstrom and Chief Clinical Officer Thomas Balcezak celebrated that steep slope of declining hospitalizations Tuesday afternoon during the regional hospital system’s latest virtual press conference, held online on Zoom and Facebook Live. YNHH includes five hospitals across Connecticut and Rhode Island, including New Haven’s York Street and Saint Raphael’s campuses.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

1963 Children’s March Commemorated

In 1963, kids marched for desegregation in Birmingham, Alabama, as police officers attacked them with dogs and fire hoses. In 2021, kids in New Haven remembered their predecessors’ bravery with the hope that they too could spark change. “Our people went through years of injustice so we could be here....
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Cameras Catch School Security Misbehaving

They smuggled stolen water bottles. They constantly showed up late. They lied on timesheets. They got caught. Their union went to bat for them. They ended up losing their jobs — and their union ended up taken over. The “they” in question are three New Haven school security guards. The...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Man, 34, Shot Dead; Walking Beats Restored

In the wake of the city’s fourth homicide in 11 days, officials said they’re putting more walking cops in neighborhoods and revving up anti-violence programs. Interim Chief Renee Dominguez and city Community Services Administrator Mehlul Dalal offered that update online at the start of the police department’s regular Thursday morning “Compstat” data-sharing meeting.