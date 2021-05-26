Cancel
Congress & Courts

They’re Not Conservatives, They’re Extremists

By John Feffer
fpif.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy mislabelling the radical members of the Republican Party "conservative," the mainstream media gives them a veneer of respectability. The House Freedom Caucus is routinely described as conservative, by its members, by the mainstream media, by Wikipedia. The caucus, which draws together 45 Republican Party members of the House of Representatives, is the furthest to the right of any major political formation in the United States. The most extreme and flamboyant politicians in America, like scandal-plagued Matt Gaetz of Florida and gun-toting Lauren Boebert of Colorado, are proud to call the Caucus their political home. Even Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, after threatening to form an explicitly racist America First caucus, chose ultimately to continue promoting her nativist, QAnon-inspired beliefs from within the Freedom Caucus.

