Is the Family Dinner a Thing of the Past?

When I was growing up in the 1970s, my family ate a relatively late dinner each night. It was always between seven and seven-thirty. My friends all ate earlier than that, many of them between five and five-thirty. We ate late because my dad did not get home from work until seven, and the family sitting at the table together was a must. At least it was on weeknights. And it was fun. We’d talk, and my dad would quiz us on movies and history and other stuff. Does this kind of dinner still exist?