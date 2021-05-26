Cancel
La Vista, NE

Officials suspend search of lake area in case of missing boy

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — Officials in eastern Nebraska have suspended the search of a lake and recreational area in their effort to find an 11-year-old autistic boy missing for more than a week.

Police, sheriff’s deputies, FBI agents and others have combed the Walnut Creek Recreation Area over recent days and even lowered the park’s lake by several feet in the search for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen, La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said. The intensive search of the area was launched after several search dogs indicated they had picked up a scent that could have been from Ryan.

Police will now focus their efforts on looking through surveillance video gathered from around the La Vista area to see if the boy appears in any of it. So far, police say, only one image believed to be Ryan has been found on a La Vista business surveillance video about 90 minutes after the boy went missing from his school.

Ryan has been missing since he walked out May 17 of his elementary school in La Vista, which lies just southwest of Omaha. Authorities have said he has been without medication he takes for seizures since he disappeared.

The boy has a history of hiding from authorities and his family in the past but he had never before been missing for days. Officials believe the boy had searched for ways to hide from police on his family’s computer in the days before he disappeared.

