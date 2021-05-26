Bloodmobile coming to Peru Library this weekend
PERU – The Peru Library is hosting a blood drive this weekend. The bloodmobile will be in the library’s lower parking lot from 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday. To donate, register at https://login.bloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/106200 . Appointments are at 10-minute intervals, making it easy for everyone to find the perfect time to donate blood. Blood drives provide a critical resource that helps save lives at hospitals in our community and across the region.www.walls102.com