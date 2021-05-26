Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sega quietly confirms official Olympics game for next month

By News
Eurogamer.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith little fanfare and less than a month until its release, Sega has confirmed Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game will arrive on 22nd June 2021. An officially-licensed compilation of 18 Olympic sport mini-games, it will launch for PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Stadia and Xbox. Of course, it's...

www.eurogamer.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmx Biking#November#Mario Tennis#Stadia#Unsurprising Sega#Video#July#Football#Judo#Basketball#Armour#Athletes#Table Tennis#Relay Racing#Sport Climbing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Nintendo Switch
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsMetro International

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, urges Games cancellation

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese newspaper publisher Asahi Shimbun, an official partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, called for the Summer Games to be cancelled in an editorial on Wednesday, citing risks to public safety and strains on the medical system from the COVID-19 pandemic. Several polls have shown the majority of...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game from Sega launches in June

Sega has announced Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Stadia with a release date of June 22, 2021. You may be thinking, “Wait, this game has no plumbers or hedgehogs? What’s even the point then?” And I completely agree with that sentiment, especially since Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 was apparently pretty awesome. Nevertheless, this title will be bringing 18 authentic competitive events to consoles next month, available to play multiplayer locally and online for upward of eight players. The following games are included:
Soccermxdwn.com

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game Coming this Summer

As we are all aware, the recent coronavirus pandemic has canceled or delayed hundreds of events over the past year from E3 to Comic-Con. The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo was not an exception. The only Olympics that took place in 2020 included Sonic and Mario in Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Now, video game publisher Sega has announced that their official 2020 Olympic game is a few months away from releasing outside of Japan, right in time for the Olympics to return in the summer of 2021. However, even with the Olympics technically occurring in 2021, 2020 will be staying in the title.
Comicsnichegamer.com

Sega Asia Confirm English Localization of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Sega Asia have announced the English localization of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles via a new teaser trailer. As previously reported, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga (and game it is based upon) takes place in a historical fantasy version of Taisho-era Japan. Tanjiro Kamado is the child of charcoal sellers, and is out selling his families wares when they are attacked by demons.
Video GamesComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Game From Square Enix Confirmed by Insider

Following last year's release of Marvel's Avengers, it appears that Square Enix is currently developing a game based on the Guardians of the Galaxy! In a new episode of Game Mess, host Jeff Grubb was unequivocal in stating that the game is currently in the works from the publisher. Grubb went on to say that he isn't sure whether or not the game will be officially unveiled at E3 next month, but he is hopeful that it might be part of the company's showcase. Grubb's comments on the game can be found in the video at the top of this page, starting at the 9:28 mark.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Sega is Back in the Fight With Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Coming to PS4 Next Month

Sega has announced that their arcade fighter Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will launch digital-only on PlayStation 4 on June 1, 2021. Virtua Fighter 5 is part of their long-running fighter series that hasn’t received too much love in recent years. Being an arcade title, players of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life could play it on modern consoles, but the series has been exclusive to PS3 and Xbox 360.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

SEGA Appear To Confirm Open-World Sonic Leak As 'Colors' Remaster Announced

Last night (May 27), it was confirmed that Sonic Colors is getting remastered for PC and consoles - and we won't be waiting long to dive into the adventure again. This announcement was part of Sega's Sonic Central presentation, celebrating the speedster's 30th anniversary since the original game was released for the Sega Mega Drive. Sonic Colors, which came out in 2010, is an entry that fans are fond of and it introduced the alien Wisps, which have been captured and enslaved by Dr. Eggman. The villain then turns their planets into theme parks as a front for what his true plans were - to drain the aliens of their energy and use it to power a giant Mind Control Ray. Of course, Sonic learns of his latest evil enterprise and visits each of the Wisp planets to shut down the generators sapping their power and imprisoning them. In thanks, the aliens offer Sonic their abilities, called Color Powers. Each version of the game - Wii and Nintendo DS - possessed their own individual Color Powers. Through cooperation with the Wisps, Sonic is able to transform into a laser, a drill, a musical note and more to liberate them and restore order to the galaxy again.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Sega will host a livestream devoted to Sonic on May 27

Sega will be hosting a special livestream devoted to Sonic this Thursday. The Sonic Central livestream will take place on Thursday, May 27 at 9am PT, 12pm ET, 5pm UK, 6pm CEST. During the stream, Sega will provide a look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events for the...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Next Sonic the Hedgehog game confirmed for Switch

To close out today’s Sonic Central broadcast, SEGA teased the next entry in the series. A brief trailer was shown – and it was all CG. The name of the new project is not yet known, but it’s confirmed for Switch. We’ll be seeing it in 2022.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Cryptic new Sonic The Hedgehog game coming in 2022

There were a lot of announcements packed into Sega’s Sonic Central stream on Thursday, but none more exciting than the news of a brand-new Sonic the Hedgehog game coming in 2022. The game only got a cryptic logo, but Sega confirmed that it will come to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Sega has officially confirmed the Sonic Colors remaster and more

Sega has officially confirmed that an HD remaster of Sonic Colors will be released later this year. Sonic Colors Ultimate will be coming to Switch, Xbox One, PS4 and PC on September 7. The physical version of the game will be bundled with a Baby Sonic keychain from the Sonic...
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Release Dates Announced for Upcoming Pokemon Games

Earlier this year, The Pokémon Company announced the 4th generation remakes–Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl-as well as Pokémon Legends Arceus during the Pokémon Presents event. This morning it was announced that Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will be released November 19, 2021, and Pokémon Legends Arceus on January 28, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch. The official Twitter also tweeted official cover art for the upcoming games.
Video GamesGematsu

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game adds Sonic the Hedgehog costume

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game will feature a Sonic the Hedgehog costume for the player’s avatar character, Sega announced. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game is available now for PlayStation 4 and Switch in Japan, and will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam, and Stadia on June 22 in the west. Read more about the game here.