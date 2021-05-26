Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, IL

Patrons attacked by paintballer

WTAX
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bizarre battery is the Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. On Tuesday May 11th at 1130pm a man came into the Keg Tavern on S. 11th St. and began firing a paintball gun at patrons and items inside. 4 patrons were hit and one in the forehead causing minor...

wtax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paintball#Crime Stoppers#Guns#The Keg Tavern#Dodge Avenger#Cashfortips#P3#Man#Firing#Bizarre#Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Sangamon County, ILwmay.com

Reminder: Keep Grass Clippings Out Of Roadway

The Sangamon County Sheriff is reminding people not to spray grass clippings onto roadways while mowing lawns. Cut grass on the road can cause motorcycles and other vehicles to lose traction, creating a dangerous situation for them. The sheriff’s office notes that blowing grass clippings onto the roadway violates the...
Springfield, ILfoxillinois.com

New information on Sangamon County Jail inmate death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Newschannel 20 has received new information in the death investigation of Jaimeson Cody, an inmate at the Sangamon County jail. We now know why Cody was behind bars. According to a report from the Divernon Police Department, Cody's mother called the police because he was "out...
Chatham, ILWTAX

Prosecutor proposes mental health court for Chatham man shot by police

The Sangamon County State’s Attorney has proposed no criminal record against a Chatham who was shot by Chatham Police on March 5th, according to WAND-TV. Gregory Smalls was shot by Chatham police officer Adam Hahn on the 1500 block of East Walnut Street while Smalls, 30, was cutting himself while holding a knife. Chatham Police said Smalls was not following orders to drop the knife when Hahn shot Smalls four times.
Springfield, ILwnns.com

Man Arrested On Drug, Weapons Charges After Shots Fired Incident

A shots fired incident in Springfield has led to an arrest on drug and weapons charges. Springfield police say they got a ShotSpotter notification of shots being fired in the 900 block of North 11th Street. Around the same time, 911 dispatch was called by a woman saying a man was shooting at her in the 1000 block of Phillips Avenue. Police arrived at the scene and found four shell casings, and detained a man at the scene. The investigation led them to recover suspected cannabis and crack cocaine, cash and ammunition. A search of an adjacent yard produced two guns, including one reported stolen in Sangamon County in 2010.